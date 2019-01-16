Following the success of Leave No Trace, A24 has just dropped the trailer for a different kind of father/daughter story, this time in outer space. Robert Pattinson stars as Monte, a father, who along with his baby daughter, are the last survivors of a dangerous mission to the outer reaches of the solar system.

Originally sent on a space mission, Monty and his fellow inmates quickly realize that their leader, Dr. Dibs (Juliette Binoche) has plans more sinister than they could have imagined. everyone has vanished. Through a series of flashbacks, the truth of their disappearance and why they were really condemned to a life in space is revealed.

Throughout the trailer, tender moments between Monty and his daughter seem to be juxtaposed with increasing levels of paranoia and unsettling visuals. Father and daughter must find a way to survive as they head toward a black hole and the end of their lives. “She’s mine, and I’m hers,” Monty narrates.

The film originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September to a number of good reviews. The thriller acts as a reunion for Pattinson and his Good Time production company A24 as well as one for director Claire Denis and actress Juliette Binoche, who previously worked together on the 2017 romance, Let the Sunshine In. Mia Goth and André 3000 also star.