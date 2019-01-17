Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Thanks to a new exhibition at the Guggenheim, the art world is rediscovering Hilma af Klint. How was this Swede so ahead of her time, and will she finally get her due? Lee Israel’s memoir about forging letters by famous writers, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, is now a terrific movie starring Melissa McCarthy. Israel died in 2014, but here she is in an interview with Kurt Andersen from 2008, where she talks about how—and why—she decided to start impersonating the likes of Dorothy Parker and Noël Coward. When Shane McCrae was a depressed teen in the 1990s, he found inspiration and hope in the strangest of places: the poetry of the famously tragic Sylvia Plath.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.