Patriot Act is calling out all of the “bad” Indian American role models. Hasan Minhaj’s weekly political comedy show hilariously took several Indian Americans to task, like insider trader Rajat Gupta and billionaire pharmaceutical entrepreneur John Kapoor who was charged with fraud. To highlight the wrongdoings of these men and more, the show included a segment called, “Bad As We Want to Be” in which young Indian American students praise high-profile Indian Americans who have either broken the law or have simply lowered the bar of expectation.

“My parents want me to win the Scripps Spelling Bee,” complained one child. “My dad wants me to take college classes in middle school,” remarks another. “My mom makes me do taekwondo but only because it looks good on college applications,” says a boy at practice reluctantly.

While the clip taps into the Asian stereotypes of tiger moms and impossible expectations, it quickly takes a turn as each child adopts a new, more controversial role model who makes them believe they can be more (or less) than just doctors, accountants, and pharmacists. “I thought I couldn’t be hardcore because my name is Raj, but then businessman Rajat Gupta got arrested for insider trading,” taekwondo kid raved. “Forget good grades, I’m making insider trades!”

The bit, from Patriot Act’s premiere episode, was just made available on YouTube. Watch the full clip above.