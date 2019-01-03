The best of 2018. Photos by LightField Studios Inc./Alamy Stock Photo, Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo, and Kristin Kozelsky

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Some of our favorite stories from the past year. First, Kurt Andersen speaks with Daniela Vega, who delivered a stunning performance in A Fantastic Woman. Casey Trela is a musician in Los Angeles with a Kafkaesque day job—he watches movies and TV shows over and over and over again, looking for the tiniest production glitches. Lauren Groff has a complicated relationship with her adopted state, and nowhere is that more evident than in her recent short story collection, Florida. And an oral history of how, in ’90s New York, hip-hop pirate radio station WBAD rose—and fell.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.