The quietly enduring impact of Nickelodeon’s Doug, plus artist Rina Banerjee and the migrant-camp play The Jungle.

A still from Nickelodeon's Doug, featuring Doug and his dog.
Doug Funnie and Porkchop.
The story of Doug, the Nickelodeon cartoon from the ’90s that used a minimalist approach but had a profound impact on young viewers. Kurt Andersen talks with Rina Banerjee, who makes enchanting installations and who is the subject of a retrospective show at just 55. And the breathtaking backstory and staging for The Jungle, the play that replicates an Afghan restaurant in a migrant camp.

Studio 360 plugs:

