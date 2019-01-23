Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by The Gist’s Mike Pesca to discuss the cruelty, the depravity, and the Brady of the NFL’s conference championship weekend. ESPN’s Steve Fainaru also joins to talk about his story on the collapsing football insurance market, and whether said collapse will imperil the sport. Finally, Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer assesses Major League Baseball’s ice-cold free agent market, as superstars Manny Machado and Bryce Harper remain unsigned less than a month before spring training commences.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Slate’s Nick Greene asks, “Was the No-Call at the End of the Saints-Rams Game the Worst Call in Other Universes or Just This One?”

• Sports Illustrated’s Michael McCann says it’s unlikely a lawsuit against the NFL by Saints fans would succeed.

• ESPN’s Kevin Seifert argues that the NFL should make pass interference reviewable.

• Fainaru’s ESPN piece (co-written with Mark Fainaru-Wada) on football’s evaporating insurance market.

• Lindbergh’s Ringer article on why Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remain unsigned as the baseball season gets set to begin.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Peter Seitzes:

Stefan’s Peter Seitz: We don’t need to speculate anymore from what distance a football field goal “would have been good.”

Josh’s Peter Seitz: that time Mike Tice was fined $100,000 for scalping Super Bowl tickets.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about the rising tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas (who wants to nourish your sensations) and Frances Tiafoe.

