Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Courtney Nguyen of the WTA Insider and No Challenges Remaining podcasts to talk about Naomi Osaka’s Australian Open triumph. Louise Radnofsky of the Wall Street Journal also joins to discuss the new U.S. figure-skating champions, 13-year-old Alysa Liu and 19-year-old Nathan Chen, as well as former champion Gracie Gold’s battle with depression. Finally, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post comes on the show to share the deep, dark, smelly secrets of NBA players’ feet.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Courtney Nguyen on Twitter, and listen to her podcasts WTA Insider and No Challenges Remaining.

• Nguyen’s interview with Osaka after she won the Australian Open.

• Osaka’s Pokémon reference.

• Follow Louise Radnofsky on Twitter.

• The championship-winning free skates from Alysa Liu and Nathan Chen.

• Radnofsky’s Wall Street Journal story on how Liu and Russian athletes are pushing skating boundaries.

• Christine Brennan on Nathan Chen at Yale.

• Karen Crouse’s New York Times piece on Gracie Gold.

• Follow Candace Buckner on Twitter.

• Buckner’s Washington Post story on NBA players’ feet.

• A slideshow of gross athlete feet.

• A podiatrist explains why basketball players’ feet are so bad.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Les Kroupas:

Stefan’s Les Kroupa: The Dane who invented modern team handball, and also a form of cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Josh’s Les Kroupa: Bob Lanier didn’t like it when people talked about his big feet. He eventually got over it and used them to sell beer.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Hang Up producer Patrick Fort for a conversation about the women in the NHL’s skills competition and the possibility that Connor McDavid might leave Edmonton.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.