You Must Remember This

The Real Story of Bugsy Siegel and His Supposed “Invention” of Las Vegas

The mobster often gets credit for reinventing a city and an industry, but in reality, he was a pretty huge failure.

By

Jewish gangster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel is frequently credited with corrupting Hollywood’s unions and “inventing” Las Vegas. Siegel did have movie star friends, but the true story of his involvement with the Flamingo casino is also the story of a much bigger movieland player: Hollywood Reporter founder/publisher/columnist Billy Wilkerson.

