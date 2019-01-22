You Must Remember This

Maureen O’Hara and the Trial of Confidential Magazine

O’Hara’s autobiography says she was the first movie star to win a lawsuit against a major tabloid, but the facts tell a completely different story.

In Part 2 of our two-parter on the demise of the biggest and most pernicious tabloid of the 1950s, we’ll explore what happened after Confidential magazine claimed that redheaded star Maureen O’Hara was caught having sex at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. O’Hara positioned herself the “Joan of Arc” of Hollywood, single-handedly defending a cowardly industry against the existential threat posed by the tabloid. As we’ll see, this is one story where the Kenneth Anger version is more credible than the version related by one of the subjects.

