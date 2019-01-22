Get More You Must Remember This Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to You Must Remember This Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In Part 2 of our two-parter on the demise of the biggest and most pernicious tabloid of the 1950s, we’ll explore what happened after Confidential magazine claimed that redheaded star Maureen O’Hara was caught having sex at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. O’Hara positioned herself the “Joan of Arc” of Hollywood, single-handedly defending a cowardly industry against the existential threat posed by the tabloid. As we’ll see, this is one story where the Kenneth Anger version is more credible than the version related by one of the subjects.

You can email us at youmustrememberthispodcast@gmail.com

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.