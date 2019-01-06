Lamar Jackson’s Terrible, Horrible, Almost Incredibly Awesome Day

How Lamar Jackson spent much of his afternoon. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The folk hero stage of Lamar Jackson’s NFL career ran into a wall on Sunday. The Los Angeles Chargers roughed Jackson up for most of the afternoon and beat the Ravens 23-17 in their AFC Wild Card matchup. Jackson managed to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the damage had already been done. His first half was so brutal, looking at his stats warrants the kind of discretion one would use when approaching video of a gruesome injury:

2-8 , 17 yards through the air, 2 fumbles, and a passer rating of 0.

OK, it’s over. You can come back now.

Up until Sunday, Jackson’s surprising run with the Ravens was one of the best stories of this NFL season. Baltimore was in the midst of a three-game losing streak when Jackson replaced an injured Joe Flacco in November. With Jackson under center, the Ravens totally reworked their offense to become the most run-heavy unit in the league, and it was a revelation. The rookie finished the regular season with a 6-1 record and helped pull his team into the playoffs with a win against the Browns in the final week.

Jackson led Baltimore to a 22-10 victory in Los Angeles just two weeks ago, but the Chargers were prepared for him on Sunday, and their linebackers and defensive line swallowed up his every scramble in the first half. The quarterback was in trouble from the very start, as evidenced by his two fumbles during the Ravens’ first two series.

Fans at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium booed Jackson during the second half and called for Flacco to replace him. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh stuck with the rookie, and his fourth quarter was nearly magical. Jackson led two touchdown drives and had the ball in his hands with a chance to win before Los Angeles forced one final fumble with 28 seconds remaining on the clock.

The Chargers BOLT into the backfield for the WIN 💪 @Chargers pic.twitter.com/F2nUSSeeAg — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 6, 2019

By the final whistle, the Chargers had sacked Jackson seven times.

It was a cruel end to a fun season for the Ravens and Jackson, who Baltimore selected with the 32nd pick of the 2018 draft. Multiple general managers didn’t even think he could be a quarterback, and those organizations considered drafting him as a wide receiver instead. While it’s tempting to say his shaky playoff performance validated those doubts, Jackson did more than enough during the regular season—and, perhaps, the fourth quarter—to keep at least one ember of optimism burning. But now it seems that the NFL will be little better prepared when he reignites in the fall of 2019.