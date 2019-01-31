Knicks Trade Kristaps Porzingis, Paving Way for Knicks to Remain Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis hoists the I No Longer Play for the Knicks Trophy. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

They are the seven most ominous words in basketball: The New York Knicks are doing something. On Thursday, the NBA’s most slapstick franchise stepped on an equatorially long line of rakes and traded 23-year-old star center Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. The move was teased earlier in the afternoon when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Porzingis had a meeting with Knicks executives and “expressed his concern with the losing.” Approximately two hours later, he was gone, and the Knicks’ losing is now somebody else’s concern.

New York has agreed with Dallas on trade that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr., for Wesley Matthews, Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. Players and agents are being notified of particulars. Deal may include more draft assets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 31, 2019

But wait, there’s more! (The more is picks.)

Sources: Dallas' draft compensation to New York in Kristaps Porzingis deal: Two future first-round picks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2019

Porzingis has missed the entire season while recovering from a torn ACL, but the Latvian center had been one of the few bright spots in the team’s two-decade span of futility. New York took a relative gamble on drafting Porzingis with the fourth pick of the 2015 NBA Draft, but he quickly proved to be a gem and gave Knicks fans something they haven’t had in generations: a tiny morsel of hope. Let’s check in to see how those fans are handling his departure.

If this is true I’m done forever with the Knicks. Done. https://t.co/CDwF8N9UfU — David Grann (@DavidGrann) January 31, 2019

Rooting for the @nyknicks is like going to Fyre Fest 82 days a year 😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰 — Eddie Huang (@MrEddieHuang) January 31, 2019

And let’s see what rival players think about it.

Lololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololololo — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 31, 2019

Porzingis is a restricted free agent, and it’s unclear if he’s going to sign in Dallas long term. The centerpiece of the deal for the Knicks, meanwhile, is America’s favorite non-human basketball-related entity: cap space. Matthews and Jordan are valuable to New York because their contracts will expire at the end of the season, meaning that New York will have the chance to sign two stars to max contracts this offseason.

The Knicks are on way toward creating 2 max salary slots for next summer. When today started they didn’t even have space for 1. They are preparing to swing big. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) January 31, 2019

Optimistic Knicks fans, who do not exist, will look at this scenario and calm themselves with images of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving dancing in their heads. Pessimistic Knicks fans, who are legion, will note that the franchise hasn’t signed a marquee free agent since the oft-injured Amar’e Stoudemire came on board in 2010. (Tyson Chandler signed the following season, and while he’s a defensive miracle worker, you’d be hard-pressed to call him a “marquee” star.)

The Knicks’ reputation for haplessness precedes them, which is why free agents have treated Madison Square Garden as a no-go zone. The only way Thursday’s trade will work is for some of the NBA’s biggest names to decide to take a gamble on them this summer. Or, the Knicks could win the draft lottery and pick Zion Williamson. Both events would require some luck, assuming the Knicks don’t trade that away, too.