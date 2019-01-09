If the Democratic Response to Trump’s Speech Didn’t Do It for You, Maybe This Trailer for a Lorena Bobbitt Docuseries Will

And now, with the Democratic response … Amazon

Well, President Trump gave his address on immigration, a substance-free rehash of campaign talking points that should convince no one who isn’t already committed to Trump’s lies. As the 2016 election showed, however, betting on what Americans “should” do doesn’t really cut it anymore, so it’s important to immediately push back on Trump’s racist fearmongering lest it turn out to be effective. So Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer delivered the official Democratic response, Bernie Sanders gave his own response, and on MSNBC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the president of human rights violations:

WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers impassioned response to President Trump’s address: “The president should be really defending why we are funding [ICE] at all … right now, what we are seeing, is death.” pic.twitter.com/4Al4GLWUvB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 9, 2019

But the thing about responding to Donald Trump speeches is it’s difficult to effectively answer both the substance, such as it is, and the form: the instantly demoralizing sight of Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office playing at being president. Ocasio-Cortez did great on substance—in fact, she was the only person who seemed to be responding to the atrocities Trump has caused with an appropriate level of horror—but didn’t go far enough in responding to the nonsense that is Trump himself. So in the interest of providing equal time to people opposed to the president’s message, Slate is proud to present a trailer for an Amazon docuseries about Lorena Bobbitt, executive produced by Jordan Peele:

Now that’s effective political messaging!