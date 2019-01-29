Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet’s newest play tells the story of a deprived Hollywood mogul whose descent from power is swift after allegations of sexual assault pile up against him.

Sound familiar? That’s probably because Bitter Wheat, set to open in London’s West End at the Garrick Theater in June, is heavily based off the Harvey Weinstein allegations and the #MeToo movement that followed.

John Malkovich will play the disgraced studio head, Barney Fein, who is aptly described as a “bloated monster.”

While speaking with BBC News, Malkovich points out that Weinstein was the “starting point” for Bitter Wheat as well as “a reaction to the all the news that came out last year.”

The play is described as a comedy, with Malkovich saying, “A lot of comedy for me exists at the crossroads between pain and farce.”

While this is the first creative work heavily inspired by the Weinstein allegations, it’s safe to assume it won’t be the last.