What Does Jeff Bridges’ Cryptic Big Lebowski Video Mean?

Just weeks after receiving the Cecile B. DeMille Award and celebrating his storied career at the Golden Globes, Jeff Bridges is revisiting one of his most iconic characters. Bridges took to Twitter to post a 15-second video in which he walks into a bar decked out in a familiar sunglasses and sweater combo that leads us to wonder: Is this the return of The Dude? Are we getting a sequel to The Big Lebowski?

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

The Coen Brothers have said they won’t make a followup to the 1998 film—and the video doesn’t suggest that they’ve changed their minds, unfortunately. The date at the end, Feb. 3, leads us to believe that this is in fact the teaser for a Super Bowl commercial. However, while we’re here, what ever happened to that Big Lebowski spinoff?

While neither the Coen Brothers nor Bridges were ever involved in the project, John Turturro got permission from his longtime collaborators to reprise his role of Jesus Quintana in his movie Going Places. Turturro’s film, which reportedly co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, and Audrey Tautou, was said to be both a spinoff of The Big Lebowski and a remake of a 1974 French film. Filming began in 2016 and the movie was expected to be released in 2017, but it never materialized. Its IMDb page now lists a release date of this year.

In spite of all the evidence to the contrary, you might still choose to believe that Bridges’ Twitter video is hinting at a full-blown, Coen-sanctioned sequel. Yeah, well, y’know, that’s just like, uh, your opinion, man.

