The misunderstood hero of Ghostbusters. Columbia

Ghostbusters is coming back, and this time, the beloved paranormal comedy franchise is out to ruin a whole different batch of childhoods! Entertainment Weekly reports that Jason Reitman will be directing a new Ghostbusters film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan: a direct sequel to his father Ivan Reitman’s movies Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). The last Ghostbusters movie, 2016’s all-female reboot, won’t be part of this equation, and as Jason Reitman’s statement to Entertainment Weekly makes clear, he’s not above playing that up to internet malcontents:

I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.

“I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans” is usually just the “It’s my first day on the job” of directing a franchise movie, an admonition to anyone who doesn’t like the movie to be quiet about it, because they’re not the “fans” it’s for. In this case, however, Reitman’s statement has somewhat uglier resonances: The refrain during the run-up to the Ghostbusters reboot—and seriously, revisit the things people were saying, they’re astounding—was that Sony had abandoned true Ghostbusters fans in order to make a political statement. Some variation of that same argument can be found in nearly every fan community right now, from Star Wars to Marvel, and it’s a little disconcerting to see Reitman frame his movie as the Ghostbusters film the most toxic filmgoers on the planet have been waiting for.

Reitman’s announcement has thrown the Ghostbusters Universe, or Ghostbuniverse, into complete disarray. Sony was already working on an animated Ghostbusters film, which takes place in a separate Ghostbusters continuity, or Ghostbustuity, of the Ghostbuniverse than the Ghostbuniverse Ghostbustuity that contains past animated series The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters. Sony says the animated feature is still proceeding as planned, live-action sequel or no live-action sequel. (Ghostbusters: Ecto Force, an animated TV project that was announced in 2016, has been put on hold in favor of the upcoming animated feature, and can be found in the same defunct section of the Ghostbuniverse Ghostbustuity as Dan Aykroyd’s various attempts to make Ghostbusters III in the 1990s and aughts.) The relationship between the upcoming Ghostbusters film and the various Ghostbusters video games has yet to be determined. Ghostbusters: The Video Game, from 2009, was also a direct sequel to the Reitman Ghostbusters films—Akroyd and Ramis have writing credits and all four original Ghostbusters participated—so it’s possible that the new section of the Ghostbuniverse is meant to be in the same Ghostbuniverse Ghostbustuity as at least some of the video games, to say nothing of the pinball console or officially licensed slot machine. Reitman will need to offer clarity on these crucial Ghostbuniverse Ghostbustuity questions soon, so the nation can predict exactly whose childhoods are going to be ruined and start posting accordingly.

But before Reitman can address Ghostbuniverse Ghostbustuity problems, he has to cast his movie. He hasn’t announced whether or not any of the original cast will be participating—Bill Murray has always resisted a sequel, and Harold Ramis died in 2014—but Ivan Reitman will be producing. According to Sony Pictures, the film will be in theaters in the summer of 2020, giving us all a chance to find out if Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters will finally accomplish what his father’s Ghostbusters never could: bust the ghost of Saddam Hussein.