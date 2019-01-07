The Best Joke of the Golden Globes Was Made by a Chyron Writer at E!

“Kamilah Al-Jamil” lights up the red carpet. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

With Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosting, this year’s Golden Globe Award ceremony was sure to have some great comedy moments, from the opening monologue to the cruel prank of nominating anything other than Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for Best Motion Picture – Animated. But despite all comedy superstars involved in the ceremony, the best joke of the evening was made by an anonymous E! chyron writer—and fan of NBC’s The Good Place—during the red carpet. Here it is:

Did you catch it? That’s not “Kamilah Al-Jamil,” it’s actress Jameela Jamil from The Good Place. It’s almost a great promotional crossover for The Good Place, billing the actress as the fictional character she plays, except the spoiled, name-dropping socialite Jamil plays on the show is named “Tahani Al-Jamil,” not Kamilah. Kamilah, played by Rebecca Hazlewood, is Tahani’s sister. For more on their relationship, which could kindly be described as fraught, here’s Tahani’s interview with International Sophisticate Magazine from the show’s second season:

It must be odd for Jameela Jamil to be overshadowed, not by the fictional character she plays, but by that character’s equally fictional sister. Nevertheless, it is now The Good Place canon that Tahani was misidentified as her more-famous sister Kamilah on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Jamil seemed to be taking everything in stride:

E live red carpet. This is legit the funniest thing I have ever seen. What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE! LOO LOL LOL. #witherTahani ? pic.twitter.com/iAtu3ktfiE — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 7, 2019

Our hearts are with Tahani Al-Jamil during this sad time. And congratulations to Kamilah Al Jamil on her latest triumph!