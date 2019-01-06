Once an Early-Season Laughing Stock, the Colts Now Look Comfortable as Postseason Bullies

Who wants to play Andrew Luck and the Colts? Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts’ Wild Card Weekend game against the Houston Texans probably shouldn’t have been televised. The Colts jumped out to a three-touchdown first-half lead and then snuffed out Houston’s meek comeback attempts to hang on for an easy 21-7 win. Think about all the advertisers who had to watch their brands align with such a thorough and graphic de-pantsing. Indianapolis didn’t even have to punt until the third quarter. The Texans only converted three third-downs all afternoon. It was cruel.

The Colts clearly belong in the postseason while the higher-seeded Texans played like Sun Belt Conference also-rans. But the seeding disparity isn’t what made Saturday’s upset surprising. The Colts weren’t supposed to be this good. They weren’t supposed to be good, period. Their season forecast was bleak. ESPN placed them last in its post-draft power rankings, and, after a 1-5 start to the regular season, there was little reason to question that position.

The Colts’ offseason was so bad, their first choice for head coach quit the same day the team announced his hiring. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had agreed to the Indianapolis job in February. It was, for all intents and purposes, a done deal. “He’s going to Indy,” his agent told reporters. On February 6, the Colts tweeted about their exciting new hire … only to have McDaniels change his mind that very day. The Colts deleted their tweet (but not before half the internet took turns dunking on it) and went back to the drawing board. They eventually hired Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, a former wide receivers coach who Indianapolis had fired from its staff seven years prior.

There wasn’t much room for optimism in Indy, and that was before the team’s 1-5 start. This ugly stretch included losses to the Bengals and Jets, with the latter scoring 42 points against them. The Jets! 42 points!

Andrew Luck, meanwhile, didn’t look fully recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered in a 2016 snowboarding accident, and Indianapolis’ star quarterback dinked and dunked his way into the record books.

Since 2013 only 6 of 231(!) QBs with over 100 throws have a yards per attempt average of 5.4 or lower.



2018 Andrew Luck is one. — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 24, 2018

But something happened midway through the season. At the risk of sounding overly analytical, the Colts started to play good as hell. Reich established himself as an offensive savant, the defense found its identity, and Luck’s arm magically reverted back from its linguine-like state. That certainly was the case early on Saturday, when he uncorked a 38-yard bomb to TY Hilton to put the Texans on notice and set up Indianapolis’ first touchdown.

The game was the Colts’ second-half of the season in miniature. Their offensive line dominated Houston, opened up the run game, and gave Luck eons in the pocket to complete passes. The contest was over almost as soon as it began, and Indianapolis booked itself a date in Kansas City next weekend to take on the Chiefs.

No one will be surprised if the Colts give the Chiefs all they can handle. That, in and of itself, is rather surprising.