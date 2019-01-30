Trevor Noah Applauds the Guy Who Heckled Howard Schultz

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has announced that he may be running for president in 2020 as an independent candidate, and there’s at least one New Yorker who has made it clear he’s not on board with that idea. At a Barnes & Noble event, an audience member stood up during and yelled at Schultz, “Don’t help elect Trump, you egotistical, billionaire asshole.”

“That’s really harsh. I mean, not for New York, that’s just how we great each other here,” said The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. “It’s just like, ‘Hey a-hole! Congrats on your new puppy!’ ‘Thanks! He’s a blessing, you prick.’”

While Schultz may not be everyone’s cup of well, coffee, his potential campaign is certainly a concern, and “right now, his potential run as an independent candidate is making the Democrats shit themselves, which usually only happens after you drink his coffee,” Noah joked. Schultz says he would run as an independent candidate, which could be detrimental to the Democrats’ success and possibly help Trump’s chances of pulling off another victory.

“He has policies that are basically liberal, so there’s a good chance that he could end up taking up votes that the Democrats need. And don’t forget, in 2016, the Democrats only lost the electoral college by 78,000 votes. So every votes counts. So a Schultz candidacy could swing the election to Trump.”