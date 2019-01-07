Newly Engaged Couple Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Showed They’d Make the Perfect Oscars Hosts

Last year, Glenn Weiss livened up the Emmy Awards by proposing to his girlfriend live onstage during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. But Maya Rudolph refuses to let Weiss have all the fun. During the 2019 Golden Globes, she pulled out a ring box and imitated Weiss by popping the question to her award co-presenter, arms trembling dramatically all the while. “Amy Geraldine Poehler,” she said. “Will you marry me?” (Poehler’s middle name does not appear to actually be Geraldine, but that’s neither here nor there.)

Poehler was on board with the proposal, though she expressed her concern that the timing might steal attention away from the award they were supposed to be presenting. “It’s just Best Screenplay,” Rudolph reassured her. More importantly, the stunt doubled as an audition for Poehler and Rudolph to take over the helm of the Academy Awards, which still have not announced a new host since Kevin Hart stepped down over backlash to homophobic tweets.

While Golden Globe hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh were certainly charming, they also underwhelmed after their opening monologue, leaving Poehler and Rudolph to fill the void mid-ceremony with just the right amount of goofiness and snark. Poehler, of course, is an awards show hosting veteran, having thrice led the Golden Globes with Tina Fey. But Rudolph would be a particularly inspired choice right now, given that over the past year she was the best part of her otherwise so-so Amazon series, guest-starred as one of the most powerful beings on The Good Place, and continued to dazzle us with her pronunciation of “bubble bath.”