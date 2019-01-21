Gillian Anderson Will Play Margaret Thatcher in Season Four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson at her 2018 The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson has been cast in the fourth season of Netflix’s drama The Crown, according to the Sunday Times. It looks like her performance as Hannibal Lecter’s hopelessly complicit psychiatrist on Hannibal didn’t quench the actress’s thirst for playing sociopaths, because she’s going to be playing Margaret Thatcher.

Anderson will join the show’s new Queen Elizabeth II, Olivia Colman, who will replace Claire Foy as the show moves into the 1960s and 1970s for its third season. Foy will be a tough act to follow: the actress earned an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and two SAG awards for her performance. As Thatcher, Anderson will also have some pretty big shoes to fill.

The British prime minister has been portrayed over the years by some of the greatest actors of our day, including Meryl Streep, Janet Brown, and Tilda Swinton.

Netflix, which unofficially ordered two seasons of The Crown at once in 2017, hasn’t said when The Crown’s third season will be released, never mind the fourth. But they they’ve been slowly announcing casting news since Colman landed the lead role, and there are some other heavy hitters joining the royal family: Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. No word yet as to who will play the industries Thatcher privatized or the unions she branded as “enemies within,” then infiltrated and destroyed. Is Andy Serkis available?