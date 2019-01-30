Oh No, They’re Making a Funko Pop Movie

Over time, the brand that cashes in on other brands can become its own brand. Robyn Beck/Getty Images

Funko, a company whose business model depends on licensing other people’s original characters and turning them into cartoonish vinyl figurines, has been hoist by its own licensing petard: Warner Bros. Animation is developing an officially licensed Funko Pop movie, Slashfilm reports. That movie, of course, will feature Warner Bros. characters licensed by Funko Pop being licensed back to Warner Bros. in Funko form to appear in the movie. Which characters? Well, Slashfilm’s article features what is probably the most depressing Funko-Pop-related sentence since the Funko Pops were decimated at a Star Wars promotional event a few years back:

Plot details are scarce, but the Funko! movie will reportedly center around Wonder Woman, the Care Bears, Hellboy, Deadpool, Hello Kitty, Harley Quinn, Darth Vader, and My Little Pony.

It practically writes itself! Seriously, though, it’s great that these obscure characters will finally be getting some screentime, even if it’s only in Funko Pop form. For instance, if you wanted to lean about this “Wonder Woman” via something other than the comic books she’s appeared in since the 1940s, right now you only have a few options: the 1974 live-action TV movie, the 1975–1979 live action television series, the 1973–1986 animated television series Super Friends, the 2011 live-action TV pilot, 2014 feature film The Lego Movie, 2016 feature film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017 feature film Wonder Woman, 2017 feature film Justice League, and more than 15 direct-to-DVD animated feature films. Once the Funko Pop movie comes out, you’ll still have all those previous choices for Wonder-Woman-based entertainment, but you’ll also be able to see a Funko Pop version of Wonder Woman in a Funko Pop movie, in which she might get to finally meet a Funko Pop version of Funshine Bear of the Care Bears. These are truly exciting times for moviegoers, intellectual property lawyers, and, of course, Funko Pops.