Ramon Novarro was a Mexican actor and singer whose stardom at MGM in the 1920s and ’30s was not impeded by his off-screen life as a gay man. In Hollywood Babylon, Kenneth Anger focuses only on Novarro’s grisly murder in 1968, which outed Novarro to a public who had largely forgotten him, and needlessly embellishes a crime scene that was already pretty horrible. In our final episode of Fact-Checking Hollywood Babylon, we will explore the life that Anger left out of Hollywood Babylon and correct that book’s version of Novarro’s death.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.