You Must Remember This

The Closeted Life and Career of Ramon Novarro

Up until his death, the famed Mexican actor was extremely good at keeping his private life private.

By

Ramon Novarro was a Mexican actor and singer whose stardom at MGM in the 1920s and ’30s was not impeded by his off-screen life as a gay man. In Hollywood Babylon, Kenneth Anger focuses only on Novarro’s grisly murder in 1968, which outed Novarro to a public who had largely forgotten him, and needlessly embellishes a crime scene that was already pretty horrible. In our final episode of Fact-Checking Hollywood Babylon, we will explore the life that Anger left out of Hollywood Babylon and correct that book’s version of Novarro’s death.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

