Employee of the Month

Peter Sagal on His Journey From Theater to Public Radio

An interview with the host of NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!

Kicking off 2019 with NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! host, Peter Sagal. Sagal got his start with screenwriting, penning Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. Writing the sequel to Dirty Dancing was a natural transition to hosting a public radio show. Sagal talks to Catie Lazarus about how he wound up hosting National Public Radio’s popular game show; his new book, The Incomplete Book of Running; and why to get off the grid.

