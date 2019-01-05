Listen to Employee of the Month in the player below:

Kicking off 2019 with NPR’s Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me! host, Peter Sagal. Sagal got his start with screenwriting, penning Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. Writing the sequel to Dirty Dancing was a natural transition to hosting a public radio show. Sagal talks to Catie Lazarus about how he wound up hosting National Public Radio’s popular game show; his new book, The Incomplete Book of Running; and why to get off the grid.

Podcast production by Dana Bialek. Theme song by Lady Rizo.