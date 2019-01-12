Employee of the Month

Ezra Klein on Tribalism, Fan Fiction, and Data on Dry Humping

Also, Sasheer Zamata talks about animation, Tokyo Disney, segregated schools, and singing.

Ezra Klein, co-founder of Vox and host of the podcast The Ezra Klein Show, talks to Catie Lazarus about tribalism, fan fiction, and the data on dry humping. Plus, after leaving Saturday Night Live, Sasheer Zamata’s stand-up career continues to flourish. She talks about her special Pizza Mind, performing with Nicole Byer, and how she and Amy Schumer met. Zamata is not just a writer, actor and stand-up. The superstar joins FreeStyle Love Supreme’s Chris “Shockwave” Sullivan, Andrew “Jelly D” Bancroft, and Arthur Lewis for some freestyle karaoke, before leaving New York for Los Angeles. This special episode of Employee of the Month with Catie Lazarus was part of Bentzen Ball’s D.C. Comedy Festival at the Kennedy Center.

Podcast production by Dana Bialek. Theme song by Lady Rizo.

Comedy Media Podcasts SNL