Over two episodes, we will explore Hollywood Babylon’s coverage of Confidential magazine and the two celebrities who testified against the scandal rag in the 1957 trial that helped end what Kenneth Anger rightfully refers to as its “reign of terror.” We’ll begin with Dorothy Dandridge, the first black actress to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. Dandridge’s testimony against Confidential reveals the publication’s racist agenda, as well as the double standards that governed her private and public lives.

