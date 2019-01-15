You Must Remember This

Dorothy Dandridge and the Trial of Confidential Magazine

Before the Dandridge suit, Confidential was one of the most legally bulletproof celebrity gossip tabloids.

By

Over two episodes, we will explore Hollywood Babylon’s coverage of Confidential magazine and the two celebrities who testified against the scandal rag in the 1957 trial that helped end what Kenneth Anger rightfully refers to as its “reign of terror.” We’ll begin with Dorothy Dandridge, the first black actress to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. Dandridge’s testimony against Confidential reveals the publication’s racist agenda, as well as the double standards that governed her private and public lives.

You can email us at youmustrememberthispodcast@gmail.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Celebrities History Movies Podcasts Race