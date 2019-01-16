Josh Gad. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame is the most recent animated film to be green-lit for a live-action treatment. According to Deadline, the adaptation is in the very early stages and will bring together many of the creative forces behind the 1996 animated version.

Not only will the beloved bell-ringer be returning to the silver screen, but the film has also been given a new title. Hunchback will be written by Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, who co-wrote the book for the musical Aida and reworked Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Flower Drum Song for Broadway. Oscar winners Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken, who did the score for the 1996 version, will write the music.

Josh Gad is set to produce the adaptation along with Mandeville, the producers of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. Gad is also rumored to be in consideration for the lead, and although his casting is merely speculation at this point, we must admit, it would be perfect casting.

While not the most popular Disney film, Hunchback has reportedly been a passion project of the head of Mandeville, David Hoberman, for over 30 years.

With lessons of self-love and acceptance and a gothic gargoyle statue reminding all of us that “Life’s not a spectator sport. If watchin’ is all you’re gonna do, then you’re gonna watch your life go by without ya,” it’s clear that Hunchback is a bell that’s never too late to re-ring.

