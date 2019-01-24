Daniel Bryan attends the WWE SummerSlam Press Conference at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Aug. 13, 2013, in Beverly Hills, California. Valerie Macon/Getty Images

If you’ve never watched World Wrestling Entertainment’s SmackDown Live, you could be forgiven for coming across this viral clip from Tuesday’s episode and wondering how a sanctimonious vagrant got past security to righteously rage at company chairman Vince McMahon. “You and the entire baby boomer generation are the great parasites of this world,” the man ranted, as McMahon and beloved, Georgia-bred WWE superstar A.J. Styles looked on in puzzlement. “You take and you give nothing back, putting profit over both the people and the planet every single time, and they bow to you for it.” The confrontation simmered, with McMahon beckoning his antagonist to put down the microphone and step between the ropes, until Styles took matters into his own hands and started throwing haymakers.

You’ve likely gathered by this point that the grungy ringside agitator wasn’t some random, gate-crashing provocateur. As the belt slung over his shoulder suggests, he’s in fact current WWE champion Daniel Bryan (real name: Bryan Danielson). To passersby on social media, Bryan’s monologue signified something hopeful—a possible indication that the WWE had become Woke Wrestling Entertainment (though fellow superstar Matt Hardy might cry catchphrase infringement). In reality, Bryan, a devout vegan eco-activist in his personal life, is the company’s biggest onscreen villain, a heel turn cemented with one legendarily low blow. His most recent outburst was the culmination of weeks spent admonishing Styles, live SmackDown audiences, and viewers at home for consuming processed foods and polluting the atmosphere with carbon emissions, among other sins against communitarianism.

Bryan had previously cemented his status as a fan favorite with little more than two raised fingers and a monosyllabic mantra. As the already mythic story goes, Bryan—performing under various aliases and at times his given name—honed his craft dating back to the late ’90s as a multidisciplinary must-see attraction for independent promotions around the globe. Following a couple of brief stints with WWE in the 2000s, Bryan caught fire around 2012 thanks to a combination of undeniable athletic gifts, an infectious strangeness, and the goofy but inspiring contagion that was his signature “Yes!” chant, which threatened to replace the wave as sports arenas’ in-unison motivational exercise of choice. Alas, serious neck injuries stalled his momentum and led to multiple prolonged hiatuses and, finally, an early retirement in 2016. That is, until, with the blessing of his doctors, he came back in March, seizing upon a virtually unprecedented second chance given the severity of his ailments. In those early months, Bryan went through the motions of leading “Yes!” chants and working his way back to premiere fitness. But by the time he was competing with Styles to regain the championship last fall, his recovery appeared complete. The question was whether Bryan would continue to crowd-please with familiar schtick or—à la his ageless peer Chris Jericho—rebuke complacency and tap a new creative vein.

It didn’t take long to get an answer, as Bryan cheated his way to a world title in the aforementioned November clash with Styles and slowly uncoiled his sinister side, dormant since the pre–Yes! Movement days when he got canned for taking scripted bits of intensity a tad too far. Before long, he turned his ire on us spectators. His motivation, in and out of character, was clear: to use his platform as a pulpit.

While Bryan’s tête-à-tête with McMahon might scan as a sneaky writers-room articulation of a timely socialist lament or suggest Bryan’s emergence as a stand-in for the 99 percent, this exercise in self-branding is more of a piece with his decades-long commitment to conservation and preservation. (And as for the boss, McMahon’s TV appearances are rare nowadays, and this one, as when he goaded Styles a few Tuesdays back, was all about generating heat for Styles vs. Bryan at this Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.) Bryan’s very real aversion to commercialism as a means to an end predates Occupy Wall Street, but only now is he in a position to simultaneously leverage his cachet and, given his health history, play with house money. The catch is that for all of WWE’s polish and marketability, it will never paper over wrestling’s traditional appeal as outsider entertainment, an escape from political correctness and the pressure to conform to norms. In wrestling, portraying oneself as fundamentally good—or at least better and saintlier than the audience—is a great way to break bad.

Bryan is only the latest high-profile exemplar of this peculiar paradox. At the turn of the millennium, as a wink/middle finger to critics concerned about WWE’s increasingly gratuitous “Attitude Era,” the company contrived a stable of reformed ne’er-do-wells known as the Right to Censor. Their calls for more family-friendly content and conduct (which were, ironically, answered in earnest when WWE shifted to PG-oriented programming in the 2010s) were riotously jeered, as intended. Ditto for 21st-century firebrand CM Punk and his maligned Straight Edge Society, which proselytized about the virtues of self-imposed sobriety to a generation raised on the beer-swilling antics of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. And then there’s the circa-1990s heel faction Nation of Domination—featuring a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson—a group predicated on black empowerment that was presented as incontrovertibly unlikable. (We’ll save any breakdown of wrestling’s complex relationship with race for another time.)

Austin’s example in particular provides useful context for Bryan’s damn-the-man, anti-boomer screed. The retired, former multi-time champion, who personified the beer-swilling Attitude Era, was Bryan’s opposite, both on-camera and off. But for a time in the late ’90s and early aughts, Austin played a similar role as Bryan does today, as one half of an ongoing feud with Vince McMahon (in character at that point as simply “Mr. McMahon”). Austin was a surrogate for everyday fans fed up with their bosses, allowing them to live vicariously as he tormented his superior with everything from bedpans to steel-cage bars.

Twenty years later, as Bryan upbraided that very same chairman for embodying his monolithic generation, he and McMahon were in fact conspiring—to borrow Bryan’s own phrase—to perpetrate an “incredible magic trick” on the viewing public. At McMahon’s age, he’s a soft target, no matter how hard Bryan’s truths. And Bryan, having earned enough capital following his lengthy run as a valorous and eccentric fan favorite, at last got to speak from the heart. He just had to hit a Southern gentleman in the nuts first.