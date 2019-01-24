Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On Studio 360, an hour on continuing innovations in American dance. Choreographer Donald Byrd uses dance to illuminate what it means to be black in America. Elizabeth Streb speaks with Kurt Andersen about how she defies gravity with her “extreme action” techniques, and how salsa pioneers Celia Cruz and Johnny Pacheco got the world on its feet.

