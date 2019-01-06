Is Dak Prescott Good?

Doff your cap if you think Dak Prescott is good. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

If you were hoping for “America’s Team” to follow the lead of their namesake and flush themselves down the toilet, you’re going to have to wait at least one more week. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-22 on Saturday and secured a trip to the NFC Divisional Round. Dallas claimed its first playoff win since 2014 thanks to its stout defense and an effective run game. Third-year quarterback Dak Prescott was also key, and he made some big plays down the stretch. Does this mean Prescott is good? Maybe!

Prescott was certainly pretty good when it mattered, like when he converted a huge third-down late in the game and set up the Cowboys for a two-score lead.

Though, come to think of it, Prescott wasn’t all sunshine and roses, like when he threw a red-zone interception in the fourth quarter. That could have been bad had the Seahawks not tripped over their own talons during the ensuing possession. (Seahawks have talons, right? Not pontoons or something?)

They do say that defense wins championships... pic.twitter.com/hFHBrX2nO0 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 6, 2019

Prescott’s final stats are a good Rorschach test to find out what you think of the former Rookie of the Year. He completed 22 of his 33 pass attempts and threw for 226 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. He also ran for a touchdown and picked up that aforementioned huge first down. All that, combined with the win, seems decent, though there’s enough wiggle room to disagree. Compare those numbers to his early season statistics, however, and Saturday’s performance looks like the second coming of Joe Montana.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Prescott passed for over 200 yards just once. He thew 5 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and was responsible for the league’s most anemic air attack. Considering his contract is up after next season, Prescott appeared to be playing his way out of Dallas, one 2-yard checkdown at a time.

Prescott’s performances greatly improved after the Cowboys traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper, and the two combined to put up big numbers and push Dallas into the playoffs. Prescott’s finest hour came during a game that didn’t matter, in Week 17, against the Giants. He threw for 387 yards and 4 touchdowns, including a game-winning bomb to Cole Beasley on fourth-and-long. Saying the contest was of no consequence might not tell the whole story, as Prescott was able to bust out of a mini slump right before the postseason. Such is the see-saw of Dak Prescott.

Does this mean Prescott is good? If you haven’t made your mind up yet, there is at least one more game this season to help you decide.