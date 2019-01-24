Watch Conan O’Brien Treat His Horrified Associate Producer Jordan Schlansky to a Meal at Olive Garden

There’s no such thing as being overdressed. TBS

Conan associate producer Jordan Schlansky could not be a better comic foil for Conan O’Brien if he were grown in a lab. And sometimes it seems like maybe he was: Responding to Conan’s antics with a look of mild disapproval instead of cracking up or running away in shame and horror is not something that the unaltered human genome is particularly well-suited for, but Schlansky consistently pulls it off. Last spring, Conan visited Italy, and Schlansky took his boss to his favorite restaurant there, La Loggetta in Cortana. Here’s that segment, if you haven’t seen it, or want to relive the agony of watching Conan pull a packet of Heinz ketchup out of his pocket and squirt it on high-end Italian food:

This week, Conan returned the favor, treating Schlansky to dinner at his favorite Italian restaurant: the Olive Garden in Burbank’s Empire Center. This is maybe the funniest thing Conan has ever made Schlansky do, and he’s made him do a lot of funny things:

Olive Garden’s Italian Margarita is made with Jose Cuervo Especial Silver tequila, triple sec, and amaretto.