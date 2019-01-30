Watch Conan O’Brien Humiliate Passersby in His New Man-on-the-Street Segment, Curb Stumpers

WRONG! TBS

Over his many years in comedy, Conan O’Brien has experimented at one time or another with most of the classic late night formats, from updated versions of Carson standbys like interviews with Wikipedia-powered teddy bears to his lavishly-produced shot-for-shot recreation of Jack Paar’s famous “Masturbating Bear in the Million Dollar Money Booth” sketch. But one thing Conan has never done before is man-on-the-street interviews, leaving it to other hosts like Jimmy Kimmel to do the hard but important work of asking hopelessly befuddled Americans to answer tough questions like “name a book.” But on Tuesday, after all these years, Conan finally introduced his own take on the genre, a segment he’s calling “Curb Stumpers.” Let’s see how our fellow Americans do:

Wow! Don’t they teach civics in school anymore? How embarrassing for us as a country!

Subscribe to Slate’s Culture newsletter for the best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered twice a week.