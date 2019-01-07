Bears Lose as Bears Kicker Who Always Hits the Upright Hits the Upright

Upright and out of the playoffs. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It was bound to happen. The Chicago Bears’ surprising, entertaining, and, at times, dominant season could only end one way: with a Cody Parkey field goal attempt bouncing off the upright. Chicago’s kicker earned a certain level of infamy earlier in the season after he hit the uprights four separate times in an early November game against the Detroit Lions. It was a statistical anomaly. A near impossibility! Then, he did it again, in Minnesota, during the Bears’ final regular season game of the season. Chicago won that contest despite his doink, and they knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs. They got to play the Philadelphia Eagles instead, and, as a result, set themselves up for Sunday’s predictable conclusion.

To be fair, it wasn’t totally predictable. Down one point with five seconds remaining, Parkey didn’t just hit the upright—he hit the crossbar as well. Variety truly is the spice of life.

The Eagles won, 16-15, and sent the Bears tumbling out of the postseason. Parkey’s miss was astounding enough to overshadow the fact that the kicker had been a perfect 3-for-3 up until that fateful attempt. Parkey put on a brave face after the game and told reporters that he “took responsibility” for the loss.

Cody Parkey: “You can’t make this up. I feel terrible. I let the team down.” pic.twitter.com/0423uzPspg — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) January 7, 2019

His season-ending miss also overshadowed what had been an extremely compelling fourth quarter. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles continued to poop horseshoes and put Philadelphia up by a point with a desperation fourth-down touchdown pass to Golden Tate.

Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky responded with a last-minute drive to put the Bears well within field goal range. Parkey drilled his first attempt, but Eagles coach Doug Pederson had called his team’s last timeout just before the snap. This set up Parkey to try again and, well, you know.

Buried in all this is the fact that the Eagles are obviously going to win the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. Foles has again reemerged from his backup position to lead impossible drives and convert huge fourth-down touchdowns. We’ve seen how this all ends, and, thanks to the Soldier Field uprights, we’re on track for a repeat. It’s all so predictable.

Update, 10 p.m. ET: This video shows that the Eagles’ Treyvon Hester maybe tipped Parkey’s kick at the line of scrimmage.

Was Cody Parkey's final kick tipped by Treyvon Hester? 🕵️



(via @ScottGustin) pic.twitter.com/VI7tbWA3Lh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 7, 2019

The man does have a large hand!