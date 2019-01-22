Chris Brown Reportedly Arrested in Paris Over Rape Allegations

Chris Brown at the premiere of Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life on June 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris after a woman accused him of raping her in a hotel room last week, French sources told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The accusation, which was first reported in the French magazine Closer, also led to the arrest of two other men, including one of Brown’s bodyguards. The three men are still in jail as investigators decide whether to file charges against them. Brown, who was arrested Monday, could face aggravated rape charges. He also faces possible drug charges.

According to the AP, the 24-year-old woman said she met Brown at a club near the Champs-Élysées on the night of Jan. 15. She then accompanied Brown and his friends to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in central Paris, where she said Brown raped her.

In 2009, Brown famously pleaded guilty to felony assault against Rihanna, whom he was then dating. Since then, he has had a string of other run-ins with the law. In 2013, he was accused of hitting a man outside a Washington hotel and charged with misdemeanor assault. He was kicked out of a rehab facility after smashing a window of his mother’s car, and the probation violation led to him being jailed for more than two months.

In 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend was granted a five-year restraining order against him after providing threatening voicemails and texts to a judge. In May, Brown was sued over an alleged rape that occurred at his home in Los Angeles after a woman accused another woman and rapper Young Lo of assaulting her. And in July, Brown was arrested at the end of a concert over a felony battery charge involving a nightclub photographer. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial.

