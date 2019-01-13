What’s the Deal With the Saints’ “Choppa Style” Dance?

Michael Thomas gets on his bike. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Remember Choppa? New Orleans does, and the rapper’s 2003 single “Choppa Style” has become the Saints’ unofficial anthem as they head into the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Like all decent anthems, “Choppa Style” has an accompanying, motorcycle-themed dance. (Take note, “Star-Spangled Banner.”) It has become a bona fide craze, but, before you join in, please watch backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater show you how it’s done.

Bridgewater didn’t join the team until late in preseason, but by December his stature in the locker room had grown to where he could unleash some of the most involved dance moves seen since MTV’s The Grind. “He was quiet his first couple weeks,” fullback Zach Line told the Times-Picayune. “I’m glad he’s settled in.”

While Choppa is a New Orleans rapper, Bridgewater’s dance has its origins in South Florida. He credits students at Miami Northwestern, his former high school, for spreading what they call the “Bike Life” dance. Bridgewater introduced it to the New Orleans locker room on Dec. 9, after the Saints beat the Buccaneers 28-14. It was an homage to Miami Northwestern’s football team, which had just won the Florida 6A title a week prior. “I kind of enjoyed watching them do it, so I was like let me pull it out,” he said.

As with all dance crazes, the key to “Bike Life” is that you don’t have to be a good dancer to pull it off. “I don’t dance for real, so it’s just me messing around, just having fun,” Bridgewater said. Saints head coach Sean Payton would probably agree.

Give him Coach of the Year for this 🤣 (via 4ongo/IG) pic.twitter.com/wB7ai9wTuW — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 24, 2018

Drew Brees’ children also adapted the dance as part of a ritual to lure Santa Claus into their lair.

Bridgewater may have introduced the dance, but the song “Choppa Style” was on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s playlist before the backup quarterback hopped on his invisible bike. Wide receiver Michael Thomas and running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram jammed to it during a blowout victory over the Eagles on Nov. 18.

That was in the third quarter, which should give you an idea of how well things were going for the Saints.

Having a signature, team-wide dance isn’t all fun and games, though. It leaves you open for mockery, and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown performed his own version on the Superdome turf in Week 16 after giving Pittsburgh a second-half lead. The key to preserving the sanctity and honor of “Choppa Style” is to never lose, and Michael Thomas helped the Saints by scoring a late, game-winning touchdown in that game. He then celebrated with a “Bike Life” so spirited, his helmet nearly fell off.

The Saints have a history of taking offense when other teams steal their intellectual property. Last season, New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore called out the Steelers for using the Saints’ “group photo” celebration after an interception.

The Saints’ umbrage may be the real craze, and “Choppa Style” ensures that it will continue through the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out the dance during a Week 17 victory over the Oakland Raiders, and the infringement didn’t go unnoticed by New Orleans running back Mark Ingram.

Ain no chiefs kingdom Choppa style 😂😂😂 FLAGRANT 🙅🏾‍♂️ONLY IN DA NOLIA YAA HURRDDD ME‼️⚜️⚜️ https://t.co/AJE2zdPpU2 — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 30, 2018

It’s one thing to “Choppa Style” in the Saints’ faces—at least there’s honor in that—but to do it 800 miles away where no one can defend Teddy Bridgewater’s honor? That is flagrant.