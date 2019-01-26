Listen to Employee of the Month in the player below:

After Kevin Allison broke into comedy on MTV’s cult classic sketch show The State, he struggled for years—until he risked everything and shared stories from his life. Since then he has helped thousands of people tell their tales as host of the hit podcast and live storytelling show RISK! Then, Catie Lazarus sits down with her Employee of the Month co-host, beatboxer Chris “Shockwave” Sullivan, who shares how he melds music, hip-hop, and comedy.

Podcast production by Dana Bialek. Theme song by Lady Rizo.