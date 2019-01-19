Employee of the Month

The Moth’s Catherine Burns on Grief and Burning Man

Plus, Jo Firestone on writing jokes onstage.

The Moth’s artistic director, Catherine Burns, talks to Catie Lazarus about grief at work and what makes the perfect story. Then, Lazarus chats with comedian Jo Firestone about writing for other comedians like Jimmy Fallon, Joe Pera, and Chris Gethard and for her own shows.

