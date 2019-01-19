Listen to Employee of the Month in the player below:

The Moth’s artistic director, Catherine Burns, talks to Catie Lazarus about grief at work and what makes the perfect story. Then, Lazarus chats with comedian Jo Firestone about writing for other comedians like Jimmy Fallon, Joe Pera, and Chris Gethard and for her own shows.

Podcast production by Dana Bialek. Theme song by Lady Rizo.