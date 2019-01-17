Cardi B Calls for an End to the Government Shutdown

Cardi B sees through you, Republicans. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As the government shutdown stretches on with no end in sight, President Trump is facing increasingly vocal opposition from his political opponents. In a fiery Instagram address Wednesday, rapper Cardi B expressed sympathy with furloughed government employees and excoriated the president for his role in the government shutdown. Cardi B’s address follows similar remarks from Snoop Dogg earlier in the month, and will doubtless be seen by political analysts as yet another data point strongly suggesting that the entire country has realized that the current president is, in political science terms, an “incompetent white supremacist toddler”:

Cardi B pointed to the president’s decision Tuesday to call nearly 50,000 furloughed employees back to work without pay as an egregious example of the president’s willingness to make other people suffer to get what he wants, but took in the macro view as well, observing that “our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a fucking wall.” As for conservative water-carriers offering specious comparisons between Trump and Obama on the basis of the 2013 government shutdown, Cardi B has a simple message: the conservative intelligentsia can’t fuck with her if they wanted to:

Now I don’t wanna hear y’all motherfuckers talking about, “Oh, but Obama shut down the government for seventeen days.” Yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check y’all pussy at the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem!

It’s depressing that mainstream news so rarely asks the question, “Are you trying to accomplish something good or bad with this policy?” but at least someone is. The 24-hour news cycle has brought us endless sophisticated analyses of everything Trump does, nuance on top of nuance, as very smart people struggle to make sense of our very dumb president. Cardi B’s statement, like Snoop Dogg’s before her, is a refreshing reminder that not everything is complicated. It really shouldn’t take more than a minute or two of Instagram video to expose Trump’s ideas as self-serving bullshit.

Here are Cardi B’s complete comments: