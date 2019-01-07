Bryan Singer Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

While everyone involved in Bohemian Rhapsody did their best to exclude Bryan Singer from the awards show narrative, the disgraced director took to Instagram to celebrate the film’s Golden Globe wins, reminding everyone that, fired or not, he still holds the directing credit.

As Rami Malek and Graham King failed to thank Singer in their acceptance speeches and dodged questions about Singer at the backstage press conference, the X-Men director posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the Freddie Mercury biopic, captioned, “What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress.” The photograph was of the film’s re-enactment of Queen’s “I Want to Break Free” music video.

Singer was replaced by Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher just weeks before the film wrapped amid reports of an on-set fight with Malek—which Singer has denied, instead stating that his absence was due to caring for an ill parent.

Not long following Singer’s firing, he was sued for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old boy in 2003. The most recent case is the third time the director has been sued for sexual misconduct involving minors. The report followed a 2014 rape allegation, with another man claiming that Singer raped him as a minor as well as an accusation that the director forced several underage boys to strip naked for a scene in the 1998 film, Apt Pupil. Singer has denied all allegations.