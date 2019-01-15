Brow Beat

Time Is a Flat, Confusing Circle in BriTANick’s New Sketch

By

It’s been more than two years since Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, the comedy duo known as BriTANick, dropped their last video, “The Faux Pas.” They had a good excuse for the hiatus, considering they were working as writers on Saturday Night Live. Now, they’re back with “The Mystery,” a parody of crime shows that takes True Detective’s famous mantra to the next level.

In this case, time is truly a flat circle as Nick’s investigation into the murder of Brian’s wife leads him further and further into the past, then the future. “The Mystery” has all the hallmarks of a classic BriTANick sketch: a hyper-literal interpretation of what the other person says, a keen observation of cultural tropes, and a flair for dramatic revelations. They’ve still got it.

