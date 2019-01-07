Here’s All the People the Bohemian Rhapsody Golden Globe Winners Thanked Who Weren’t Bryan Singer

Rami Malek with his Golden Globe. Not pictured: Bryan Singer. Kevin Winter/AFP/Getty Images

Bohemian Rhapsody won two Golden Globes Sunday night, but one name was conspicuously absent from the acceptance speeches: neither star Rami Malek nor producer Graham King thanked the film’s credited director, Bryan Singer. Maybe they forgot in the heat of the moment, maybe it had to do with Singer’s unscheduled departure from the set that led Fox to fire him mid-production and hire Dexter Fletcher to finish the film, or maybe it was related to that still-unpublished Esquire article Singer pre-emptively spoke out against in October. Whatever the reason, here’s everyone Malek and King did thank:

• 20th Century Fox

• Jim Beach

• Ben Curtis

• Everyone who worked so tirelessly to make this film what it is

• Everyone at Fox and New Regency

• Annabel Gualazzi

• Kira Goldberg

• The Hollywood Foreign Press Association

• Graham King

• Haley King

• Sammy King

• Doug Luchterhand

• Rami Malek

• Rami Malek’s mom

• The rest of Rami Malek’s family

• Michelle Margolis

• Melissa Martins

• Brian May

• Freddie Mercury

• Arnon Milchan

• Yariv Milchan

• Our incredible cast and crew

• Cynthia Pett

• Queen

• New Regency

• Stacey Snider

• Denis O’Sullivan

• Roger Taylor

• Emma Watts

Better luck next year, Bryan Singer!