This Bird Box Sequel Idea From The Late Show Is Almost Too Scary

It’s difficult to quantify just how successful Netflix’s surprise horror hit, Bird Box, really is. The streaming service, which is normally secretive about its metrics, says that in the first week alone, more than 45 million accounts watched its movie about a world where people harm themselves and others if they catch sight of a mysterious entity. Nielsen later confirmed its popularity with a different metric: 26 million “unduplicated” views in the United States. Still, however you count it, Bird Box is a ratings win for Netflix.

A movie that widely consumed is bound to get a sequel eventually, and The Late Show has a particular premise in mind, which it introduced on Tuesday. The only question, really, is whether it’s too scary. We’re already living in this horror movie, and there’s no Sandra Bullock to save us.