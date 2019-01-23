The Bourne Ultimatum. Universal Pictures

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in February. (All titles expire Feb. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Children of Men

Good Watch

Black Dynamite

Clerks

Shaun of the Dead

Binge Watch

Queer as Folk Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Family Watch

Ella Enchanted

Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Sing (Feb. 3)

Disney’s Girl Meets World Seasons 1-3 (Feb. 19)

If You’re Bored

Bride of Chucky

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Woman in Gold

Cabin Fever (Feb. 2)

Piranha (2010) (Feb. 20)