Matt Damon sits on a motorcycle.
The Bourne Ultimatum.
Universal Pictures

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in February. (All titles expire Feb. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
Children of Men

Good Watch
Black Dynamite
Clerks
Shaun of the Dead

Binge Watch
Queer as Folk Seasons 1-4
Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Family Watch
Ella Enchanted
Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Sing (Feb. 3)
Disney’s Girl Meets World Seasons 1-3 (Feb. 19)

If You’re Bored
Bride of Chucky
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Woman in Gold
Cabin Fever (Feb. 2)
Piranha (2010) (Feb. 20)

