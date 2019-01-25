Live at Politics and Prose

April Ryan’s Race in America Panel: Winter 2019

A panel discussion with Donna Brazile, Wesley Lowery, and Jason Riley.

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, April Ryan, Donna Brazile, Wesley Lowery, and Jason Riley discuss race in Donald Trump’s America.

