Timothée Chalamet

Actor, Beautiful Boy

Though his parents gave his first name the French spelling (Chalamet’s father is French), the American actor pronounces his name the American way: “Timothy.” As for his last name, it’s SHALL-uh-MAY. As Pop Sugar points out, you can hear him say his name at the beginning of the clip below.

Rosamund Pike

Star, A Private War

While most Americans pronounce the Gone Girl star’s first name like: RAH-zah-mund PIKE (including Matthew McConaughey when he was presenting the award for Best Actress at the Oscars in 2015), the Brit actually pronounces her name: RAUS-mund PIKE.

Rami Malek

Star, Bohemian Rhapsody

With the success of Mr. Robot, it’s hard to believe there are still people who do not know how to pronounce the 37-year-old actor’s name, but for those of you wondering, it’s RAH-mee MAL-ik.

Charlize Theron

Star, Tully

While it seems as though her name has been pronounced quite a few ways throughout the years, the Tully star’s name is pronounced: SHAR-leeze THAIR-in. Watch the actor pronounce it at the beginning of the clip below.

Viggo Mortensen

Actor, Green Book

While doing the press tour for Green Book, Viggo Moretensen admitted that he’s heard his name pronounced incorrectly quite a few times, so we’re setting the record straight. It is pronounced: VEE-go MORE-tin-sin

Rachel Weisz

Actor, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz’s first name is pretty hard to mess up, however, her last name is a bit more tricky. As she’s been explaining for at least a decade, it’s pronounced : VICE.

Mahershala Ali

Actor, Green Book

Ali’s birth name was Mahershalalhashbaz, but he goes by Mahershala, pronounced mah-HER-shuh-luh, according to Elle, People, and others.

Alfonso Cuarón

Director, Roma

The Roma director’s first and last name feature a long “o”: al-FONE-zo kwah-ROAN.

Alexandre Desplat

Composer, Isle of Dogs﻿

﻿Alex is pronounced AL-ig-ZAHN-druh en français, while the T on Desplat is silent, leaving only dess-PLAH. Hear Jon Burlingame introduce him 20 seconds into the clip below.

Ludwig Göransson

Composer, Black Panther

The Black Panther composer’s name is pronounced LOOD-vig YOUR-an-son in Swedish, as you can hear in the clip below.

Marc Shaiman

Composer, Mary Poppins Returns

The Mary Poppins Returns composer’s name is pronounced SHAY-man.

Stephan James

Actor, If Beale Street Could Talk

It has been quite a year for the 25-year-old actor. From starring in Barry Jenkins’ followup to Moonlight and starring alongside Julia Roberts in Homecoming, his is a name that viewers are going to be hearing for a long time. While seemingly self-explanatory, Jame’s first name is not pronounced the way you might expect. The Canadian native’s first name is pronounced: Ste-FAHN.

Yalitza Aparicio

Star, Roma

The Roma breakout star’s name is pronounced: Yall-EAT-za Ah-par-EAT-see-o.

Yorgos Lanthimos

Director, The Favourite

Yorgos Lanthimos’ name is spelled phonetically and is pronounced: YOUR-gos LAN-thi-mos.