Here Are Your 2019 Golden Globe Award Winners

The 2019 Golden Globes are upon us, co-hosted by the (hopefully) irresistible pair of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who is also nominated for her role in Killing Eve. We already know who two of Sunday night’s honorees will be: Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Carol Burnett will be the first to take home The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s new television equivalent, which is named after her.
In the film categories, Adam McKay’s Vice leads the pack with six nominations, but A Star Is Born, The Favourite, and Green Book are close behind, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry are among the TV contenders. We’ll update the list below with the winners as they’re announced.
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
** Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
** Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Beautiful Boy
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
** Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
** Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
** Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
** Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
** Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
**Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars” (Black Panther)
“Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)
“Requiem for a Private War” (A Private War)
“Revelation” (Boy Erased)
** “Shallow” (A Star Is Born)
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
** The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
** Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
**Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
** Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
** Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
** Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
** Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
** Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
