Here Are Your 2019 Golden Globe Award Winners

Golden Globes co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2019 Golden Globes are upon us, co-hosted by the (hopefully) irresistible pair of Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who is also nominated for her role in Killing Eve. We already know who two of Sunday night’s honorees will be: Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Carol Burnett will be the first to take home The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s new television equivalent, which is named after her.

In the film categories, Adam McKay’s Vice leads the pack with six nominations, but A Star Is Born, The Favourite, and Green Book are close behind, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry are among the TV contenders. We’ll update the list below with the winners as they’re announced.

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

** Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

** Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Beautiful Boy

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

** Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

** Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

** Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

** Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

** Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

**Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars” (Black Panther)

“Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)

“Requiem for a Private War” (A Private War)

“Revelation” (Boy Erased)

** “Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

** The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

** Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

**Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

** Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

** Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

** Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

** Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

** Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry