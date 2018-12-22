Employee of the Month

Wyatt Cenac on Mentor Colin Quinn, and Negin Farsad on Death Threats and Blackout Boning

Catie Lazarus interviews and honors two wonderful comedians.

By

Listen to Employee of the Month:

Catie Lazarus chats with Wyatt Cenac about Colin Quinn’s impact, at SNL and at Hooters. Then Negin Farsad talks about death threats and blackout boning.

Web site: Employee of the Month
Twitter: @catielazarus

Podcast production by Phil Surkis. Theme song by Lady Rizo.

