What’s the fastest way to get a mom to pull a disappearing act? Tell her she’s required to go on a trip to Antarctica.

Following the success of Gone Girl and A Simple Favor, the Cate Blanchett–starrer Where’d You Go, Bernadette puts a new spin on the wife-disappearing-from-suburbia tale by making it a … heartwarming, family comedy?

In the adaptation of Maria Semple’s best-selling novel—which was originally published in 2012, only months after the release of Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl— Blanchett stars as Bernadette, a Seattle housewife and agoraphobic former architect who suddenly vanishes ahead of an upcoming family vacation to Antarctica. Her disappearance leaves her family dumbfounded and quickly becomes the talk of the town. Her 15-year-old daughter Bee (Emma Nelson) and her husband (Billy Crudup) set off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of her disappearance, with Bee learning more about her mom than she ever knew possible.

The film reunites Richard Linklater with Last Flag Flying’s Laurence Fishburne and boasts a formidable cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Megan Mullally, and Judy Greer.

With Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Linklater—most recently known for the Oscar-nominated Boyhood— looks to be returning to more lighthearted, family fare after his most recent films, Last Flag Flying and raunchy college comedy Everybody Wants Some!!