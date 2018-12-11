This year’s White House holiday party may not reach Office Christmas Party levels of insanity, but with decorations reminiscent of a certain fictional totalitarian society and some recent staff shakeups, it’s sure to be one for the books.

With President Trump’s announcement that Chief of Staff John Kelly will be vacating the position at the end of the year, Trevor Noah has broken down just how difficult it has been to find a replacement for the former Marine Corps general.

“I think it’s fair to say that being Trump’s chief of staff did not work out for John Kelly,” Noah joked. “He came into the job known as a respected four-star general and now he’s leaving the job known as the guy who fired Omarosa.”

Noah reminded viewers that Omarosa was just one staffer on a long list of people who Kelly was tasked with firing on the president’s behalf. The list also included former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“That’s a downgrade. That’s actually the saddest thing about John Kelly. It seems his whole job was just telling other staffers that Trump was firing them.”

This reputation has led to some difficulty in finding Trump’s replacement, with several possible candidates—many of whom, Noah points out, look almost indistinguishable from one another—making it clear they have no interest in the position.

Noah was quick to remind viewers that while they may not fit the cultural profile Trump is aiming for, there has always been a group of people willing to take jobs that no American wants—immigrants. However, The Daily Show host suggested that things are so bad that not even immigrants would be willing to step in, joking that deportation is a better option.

As a last resort, there’s always Daily Show correspondent Michael Costa, who graciously offered to fill the role.