Unhung Heroes

A scholarly look at why men in classical art are so slightly endowed, plus how a writer thinks about her day job as a respiratory therapist and holiday fiction from Kurt Andersen.

Why is contemporary culture obsessed with how well-endowed men are, and yet in classical art men are so small? Kurt Andersen unravels the mystery with classics scholar Andrew Lear. Stacey Rose is a playwright, but when she’s not working to take audiences’ breath away onstage, she’s doing the opposite in her day job: She’s a respiratory therapist. And finally, a Studio 360 holiday tradition in the making—a Christmas-themed radio drama based on a short story by Kurt Andersen.

