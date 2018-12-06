Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Why is contemporary culture obsessed with how well-endowed men are, and yet in classical art men are so small? Kurt Andersen unravels the mystery with classics scholar Andrew Lear. Stacey Rose is a playwright, but when she’s not working to take audiences’ breath away onstage, she’s doing the opposite in her day job: She’s a respiratory therapist. And finally, a Studio 360 holiday tradition in the making—a Christmas-themed radio drama based on a short story by Kurt Andersen.

