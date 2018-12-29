This Day in History: December 29

Clio, the muse of history. Artemisia Gentileschi

Today is Saturday, Dec. 29, the 363th day of 2018. Here are some of the key events, interesting facts, and fascinating personages from this day in history.

1768: Painter CHARLES DAVIS took out an ad in the Bath and Bristol Chronicle to acquaint his friends with the information that he was removed to Garrard-Street, Bradley’s Buildings, in Horse Street, Bath: where he carried on (as usual) Coach, Sign, Herald Painting, and Gilding, in the neatest manner, at reasonable prices. Furthermore, Davis advised, he offered HOUSE PAINTING executed, by the most careful hands, with the very best materials, as well as Decayed Pictures lin’d, clean’d and mended. What’s more, Davis added, undertakers could be supplied with Escutcheons, Hatchments, &c., on the same terms as in London.

1768: HORWOOD AND PAGE, Watchmakers and Silversmiths in Exchange Alley, announced in an advertisement in the Bath and Bristol Chronicle that they had laid in a new and elegant assortment of JEWELLERY and SILVER Goods and begged the Favours of the Public, promising that they would be gratefully acknowledged, by their obedient and much obliged servants, the aforementioned Horwood and Page.

1768: Tailor WILLIAM COLLINS ran an ad in the Bath and Bristol Chronicle to inform the Public and his Friends that he had taken and opened a New House (erected for that Purpose) in the BUTCHER’S and GREEN MARKET, to be known by the name of COLLINS’s BEEF-STAKE HOUSE; which was fitted up in an elegant Manner, and that he had laid in a Stock of Beer, Ale, Arrack, Rum, Brandy, and all Sorts of Spiritous Liquors, the very best of their Kinds also, Neat Wines. Furthermore, Collins wrote, whoever should please to favour him with their Custom could depend on having good Liquors and genteel Treatment, and the Favour gratefully acknowledged, By their much obliged and obedient humble Servant, WILLIAM COLLINS. Collins clarified that he continued to make Gentlemen’s Cloaths and Ladies Riding-Habits, in the genteelest Taste and on the Lowest Terms.

1768: Famer MARTIN, in Holloway, placed a classified ad in the Bath and Bristol Chronicle to say that a Dark-Brown Bay COLT, 14 hands high, rising four Years old, with a black Mane and Tail, four white Feet, and a Blaze down the Face, had been STOLEN or STRAY’D out of a field on top of Holloway on Friday Night Last, accompanied by a Light Grey PONEY, 12 Hands and a half high, six Years old, with a Black Mane and flisk Tail, and a Scar on one Knee. Martin offered One Guinea Reward and all reasonable Charges to any person who would give Intelligence of the said Colt and Poney, so that they could be had again.

1768: JAMES AND PETER FERRY, Silk Weavers and Merchants, in London, and at the Corner of Galloway’s Buildings, Bath, begged leave to acquaint the Nobility and the Gentry, via an ad in the Bath and Bristol Chronicle, that their new WINTER SILKS were completed and ready for Sale: consisting of a large Assortment of the most beautiful and best-fancied Goods the Trade could produce, in an entirely new Taste. They also assured ladies that they could not be exceeded in Goodness, Elegance, and Cheapness, by any Warehouse or Shop in England.

1768: Surgeon and dentist TRUNEL (From PARIS), having acquired a competent skill of the Structure of the Human Frame, both from Speculation and long Practice, particularly the Organs and Diseases in the Mouth, Teeth, and Gums; and having discovered and employed certain successful remedies in those Cafes, (as it is indeed the Province of a skillful Surgeon only, to heal and restore the above-mentioned parts, tho’ it is often invaded by rash and disqualified Persons), took the Liberty of informing the Nobility, Gentry, and Others, through an ad in the Bath and Bristol Chronicle, that he fixed NATURAL or ARTIFICIAL TEETH, from a single one to a whole Set, to appear as well and to be as easy and useful as REAL TEETH, without any Thing being made Use of to soften them. Likewise, Trunel wrote, he cleaned Teeth and drew Stumps in the easiest and best manner, sold the most approved Preparations for cleaning and preserving the Teeth and Gums, and likewise cured the Scurvy, &c.

1949: Bridgeport, Connecticut’s KC2XAK became the first UHF television station to broadcast daily.